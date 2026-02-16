Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Sugarcane” arrives as the fourth single from Emarosa‘s new album “High Horse Heaven”, out on Out Of Line on April 24, 2026. The new single follows “The Edge”, “Cherry Coke” and “Good Enough” singles.

The single is produced by Courtney Ballard, who also worked on Emarosa’s previous albums “Peach Club” and “Sting”. The band describe “Sugarcane” as “a song about divorce”. Nice to know, as it was released in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The new Enarosa album “High Horse Heaven” will be available in several physical and digital formats:

Limited pink twister vinyl

Limited coke bottle green vinyl

Standard LP editions bundled via Out Of Line’s online store

Digipak CD (including standalone and bundle configurations)

Korean KiT Jewelcase / KiTalbum edition, combining a collectible physical item with app-based digital content

About Emarosa

Emarosa formed in 2006 in Lexington, Kentucky, initially emerging from the post-hardcore scene and later moving towards alternative and pop-oriented sounds. Early material included the EP “This Is Your Way Out” (2007) on StandBy / Rise, followed by debut album “Relativity” in 2008 and a self-titled second album in 2010, both released through Rise Records.

In 2014 the band issued “Versus”. Their fourth full-length “131” appeared in 2016 on Hopeless Records. Two years later, Emarosa recorded “Peach Club”, released on February 8, 2019 and produced by Courtney Ballard. “Peach Club” offered a clear move into pop, synth-pop and pop rock.

After label and management changes, the group signed with Out Of Line Music and released their sixth studio album “Sting” on January 27, 2023. “Sting” was again produced by Courtney Ballard.

Line-up changes have been frequent over the years, with guitarist ER White remaining as a consistent member since the band’s inception. Vocalist Bradley Scott Walden joined in 2013 and appears on “Versus”, “131”, “Peach Club”, “Sting” and now “High Horse Heaven”.

We first covered the band in 2022 with the news about the 2-track single “Attention”.

