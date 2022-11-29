Lore City – Under Way (Single – Lore City Music)

November 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ethereal.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Hailing from Portland (USA) Lore City is driven by the duo Laura Mariposa Williams – Eric Angelo Bessel. They’re now active for numerous years and have -mainly self-released their work. We here get their newest single featuring two songs.

Content: “Animate” is a dreamy track supported with Ethereal, and bewitching, female vocals. The song is driven by a slow cadence and achieved with refined electro sound treatments. “Very Body” is an instrumental cut which sounds darker and definitely into Cinematic music.

+ + + : I like the inhibited sphere hanging over the work which is created by delicate sound treatments and the magic of Laura’s vocals. “animate” definitely sounds like a great piece of music.

– – – : “Very Body” doesn’t sound bad at all but can’t compete with the magic of the main song.

Conclusion: It’s hard to define this formation but the sound is intriguing and subtle.

Best songs: Animate”.

Rate: 7.

Artist & Label: www.lorecitymusic.com


