Sylvgheist Maëlström – Gandrange (Album – Hands)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, IDM, Electronic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: French artist Julien Sylvgheist is not releasing…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, IDM, Electronic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: French artist Julien Sylvgheist is not releasing an album a year, but takes his time to unleash new productions. “Gandrange” is a dystopian vision of our world and humanity. It’s the artist’s fifth album, which comes four years after “Norillag”.
Content: “Gandrange” moved on where the previous work stopped. It’s a varied composition bringing different influences together. Broken beats are alternated with harder, pumping, Industrial kicks. Songs have been meticulously built up, now evolving into pure IDM and later on touching ground with Tribal music. Sometimes Experimental, but often getting back to Trance this work has a lot to offer.
+ + + : This project no longer has anything to prove. Julien Sylvgheist stands for Electro/Industrial sound intelligence; an artist who’s the antithesis to copycats, but walking at further sonic paths. He brings multiple influences together, but his composition sounds compact and often uplifting. I have a preference for “Florange” driven by a menacing bass line, trance effects and broken beats and “Dorian (Feu)” which sounds as the ultimate Trance piece of the opus.
– – – : I’m not that fond of a few cuts with an abrupt end.
Conclusion: Sylvgheist Maëlström definitely belongs to the progressive elite of Industrial composers and this new work only illustrates the potential of the artist.
Best songs: “Dorian (Feu)”, “Florange”, “Attrition”, “Döstädning”, “Gandrange”.
Rate: 8½
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100031733692204
Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official
