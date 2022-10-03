Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Simulation” is a collaborative work between American artist Derrick Stembridge aka Drifting In Silence and Ukrainian born Pavlo Storonsky aka Tineidae.

Content: The work sounds as a true melting pot between the experienced Ambient project Drifting In Silence and the more IDM/Ambient approach of Tineidae. The result covers a wider range of Ambient-Electronic music with a wink to pioneers like Tangerine Dream. Space-driven tracks, which are sometimes moving to a darker edge, but often getting back to ‘pure’ Ambient work.

+ + + : The debut track is an impressive opener revealing a true complementarity between both artists. The overwhelming sound production reflects maturity, but still vintage sound elements typified by astral sound effects and sweeps. The rhythmic running through the opus makes it all more accessible.

– – – : The debut cut is also my favorite one and I’m missing similar sound blasts on the rest of the work.

Conclusion: This is a successful collaboration between two artists with a somewhat different background although totally connected with each other through the magic of Ambient-Electronics.

Best songs: “Reality”, “Dark Matter”, “Simulation, Pt.2”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/driftinginsilence / www.facebook.com/71ne1dae

Label: https://labilerecords.com / www.facebook.com/labilerecords