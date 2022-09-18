Nox – Abyssal Codex (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Abyssal Codex” is the second full length album by Croatian artist Jurica Santek under the Nox moniker. We also know him for his involvement with Aegri Somnia.

Content: I get the feeling this new work moves there where the previous album “Opus Unending” stopped. The ingredients are nearly the same; extremely dark and tormented atmospheres created by low sound vibrations and explicit field recordings reinforcing the global atmosphere.

+ + + : Even if the work sounds similar to its predecessor, it becomes more poignant and overwhelming. The debut cut will give you goosebumps by its heavy, thundering, sound waves while the next cut is a pure ghost-like track. The work sounds ominous, anguishing, but still reflecting feelings of solitude. Nox creates a visual horror vision where little, subtle, noises are accentuating the visual strength.

– – – : The work is neither innovative nor surprising, but it’s an alluring production in its genre.

Conclusion: “Abyssal Codex” sounds like a sonic intercourse with evil forces.

Best songs: “Indoctrinate”, “All That Awaits”, “Tribulation”, “Intercourse”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1