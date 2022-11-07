V/A Forms Of Hands 21 (Album – Hands)

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial-Techno, Industrial, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is already the 21st edit of the famous label sampler “Forms Of Hands”. The yearly compilation features fourteen artists from the label roster.

Artists: Sans-Fin, Phasenmensch, Templer, Supersimmetria, Hysteresis, S.K.E.T., Monolith, Trackologists, Talvekoidik, Sylvgheist Maëlström, 13TH Monkey, Last Days Of S.E.X., Proyecto Mirage, Winterkälte.

Content: This new edit brings us hard and brain-damaging Industrial sounds plus noises; now carried by Dark-Techno influences and next overloaded by harsh Rhythmic-Noise loops.

+ + + : The main strength of the compilation -next to the impressive selection of artists, is the feature of exclusive tracks. This is also one of the hardest edits in years. I’ve been mainly impressed by the pumping Industrial sound treatments and Rhythmic-Noise from Templer, the deep, resonating, dark, loops from Monolith with a great and mysterious piano-like tune on top, the Industrial-Techno revolution made by 13TH Monkey and the heavy Electro-Industrial cut by Proyecto Mirage -the single cut with vocal lines. I also have to mention the resurrection of Trackologists and label flag holder Winterkälte to close this compilation.

– – – : Be careful of brain damage if you’re not familiar with heavy Industrial & Noise sounds.

Conclusion: Hands has collected a fine selection of true sonic sound terrorists once more confirming the leading status of the label.

Best bands: Templer, Monolith, Proyecto Mirage, 13TH Monkey, Winterkälte, Supersimmetria, Sylvgheist Maëlström.

Rate: 8½.

Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official