Palm Ghosts – Post Preservation (Album Palm Ghosts)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dream-Pop, Indie.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: You don’t exactly imagine a Dark-Wave band hailing from Nashville (USA) and yet Palm Ghosts are now active for several years and have released a considerable number of albums. “Post Preservation” is their newest work dealing with love.

Content: This band is clearly driven by 80s Dark-Wave bands and other inspiration from that decade. The guitar has a prominent part injecting the spirit to the work. This album sounds like a melting pot between The Smiths, The Cure, Modern English and even U2.

+ + + : I can’t say Palm Ghosts took me by surprise but they definitely have great writing skills. Especially the true 80s driven songs like “Believer”, “Cross Your Heart” and “She Lies Awake” are great exposures appealing for fans of The Smiths.

– – – : I think the vocals could have been produced with a little extra diversity.

Conclusion: Palm Ghosts are more than simply copycats and spread a great 80s flavor filled with nostalgia.

Best songs: “She Lies Awake”, “Believer”, “Cross Your Heart”, “No Joy”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.palmghosts.net / www.facebook.com/palmghosts