Palm Ghosts – Post Preservation (Album Palm Ghosts)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dream-Pop, Indie.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: You don’t exactly imagine a Dark-Wave band hailing from Nashville (USA) and yet Palm Ghosts are now active for several years and have released a considerable number of albums. “Post Preservation” is their newest work dealing with love.
Content: This band is clearly driven by 80s Dark-Wave bands and other inspiration from that decade. The guitar has a prominent part injecting the spirit to the work. This album sounds like a melting pot between The Smiths, The Cure, Modern English and even U2.
+ + + : I can’t say Palm Ghosts took me by surprise but they definitely have great writing skills. Especially the true 80s driven songs like “Believer”, “Cross Your Heart” and “She Lies Awake” are great exposures appealing for fans of The Smiths.
– – – : I think the vocals could have been produced with a little extra diversity.
Conclusion: Palm Ghosts are more than simply copycats and spread a great 80s flavor filled with nostalgia.
Best songs: “She Lies Awake”, “Believer”, “Cross Your Heart”, “No Joy”.
Rate: 7.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.