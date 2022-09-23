French dark wave artist Sydney Valette releases new album ‘Home Alone’ on white and black vinyl
Out via Icy Cold is the new Sydney Valette album “Home Alone” on white and…
Out via Icy Cold is the new Sydney Valette album “Home Alone” on white and black vinyl. The white vinyl comes in a limited edition of 100 copies while the black vinyl is being released on 300 copies.
“Home Alone” is the 6th album of the Paris based artist Sydney Valette and sonically is a return to the basics of the band when all started in 2005. On this album you will hear influences from dark wave, EBM, post punk, rave, Italo Disco and ambient. Also included is a cover of the Death in June track “Fall Apart”.
Check out “Adieu”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether