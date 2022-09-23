French dark wave artist Sydney Valette releases new album ‘Home Alone’ on white and black vinyl

“Home Alone” is the 6th album of the Paris based artist Sydney Valette and sonically is a return to the basics of the band when all started in 2005. On this album you will hear influences from dark wave, EBM, post punk, rave, Italo Disco and ambient. Also included is a cover of the Death in June track “Fall Apart”.

Out via Icy Cold is the new Sydney Valette album “Home Alone” on white and black vinyl. The white vinyl comes in a limited edition of 100 copies while the black vinyl is being released on 300 copies.

