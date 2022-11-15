Swiss EBM-project Susurration launches all new single and video: ‘Devotion To The Darkangel’
(Photo by Daniel Drognitz) The new single “Devotion To The Darkangel” by the Swiss EBM-project Susurration (aka Dennis Bäsecke-Beltrametti) is out now. It was released with a video in cooperation with the dancer Sarah Keusch. The single is the follow-up to three other singles taken from the album “Make Love Like War”.
Susurration was founded by Dennis Bäsecke-Beltrametti, who works as a music theorist and theater music composer in Zurich, and has been active since 2010. Dennis launched his first album “1000 Stäbe” in 2021 and that one was followed by this year’s “Make Love Like War”.
You can watch the single below.
