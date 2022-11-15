Manchester post-punk act IST IST releases new single ‘Stamp You Out’

November 15, 2022 bernard
Manchester post-punk act IST IST releases new single'Stamp You Out'

Out now is the new single, “Stamp You Out”, from the Manchester based post-punk act IST IST.

The release is also accompanied by the announcement of IST IST’s third studio album “Protagonists” out 31 March via Kind Violence Records. The album was mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound (The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol). The release is follows their 2020 debut “Architecture” and its 2021 follow-up “The Art of Lying”.

You can watch the video for “Stamp You Out” right beloz.


