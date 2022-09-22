Mexican black electro act God Destruction returns with all new single, ‘Cyborg’

The Mexican black electro act God Destruction has released an all new single, “Cyborg”. The singles comes after the July released “Panzerfaust” which arrived after two years of silent work and tragedy (Charles Black died from Covid-19).

In more band news, the band sees the return of the albums “Illuminatus” and “Novus Ordo Seclorum” on all known digital platforms.

Formed in Mexico City in 2009, the band brings an is a aggro / industrial/ black metal sound which first saw the light of day on their first EP “Satan Before To Destroy The World” followed by the second EP “VI:VI:VI (666)”. In 2012 the trio released “Illuminatus”, their first studio album followed in in 2014 by the full length “Novus Ordo Seclorum”. The trilogy ended with the 2016 album “Redentor”. In the next four years, the project released the single “Reincarnated” (2018) and the EP “Unholy Trinity” (2020) before being confronted with the untimely death of their friend and founding member Charles Black due to Covid-19. Their lyrics (in English and in Spanish) are mainly about Satan and satanism.

Here’s the new single.