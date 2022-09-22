‘Gitane DeMone – Autumn Tour 2011’ re-released on Bastet Recordings in very limited edition of just 100 copies

September 22, 2022 bernard

In 2011 Gitane DeMone, together with her tour management, released a very limited CD-R compilation…
'Gitane DeMone - Autumn Tour 2011' re-released on Bastet Recordings in very limited edition of just 100 copies

In 2011 Gitane DeMone, together with her tour management, released a very limited CD-R compilation with unreleased demo tracks for her tour in Europe.

It was sold at concerts of this tour only and thus quickly became sold out. On the disc you would find otherwise unavailable tracks including demos of songs that saw the light in different versions on regular releases, including one track written by the late Rozz Williams.

Bastet Recordings (a sublabel of VUZ Records) in collaboration with Mother Dance have now re-released a really limited edition of “Gitane DeMone – Autumn Tour 2011” on CD-r which you can order here.

While using the original cover prints, the CDR label looks different to distinguish it from the original. The release is exclusive for Europe and will not to sold outside of Europe.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

'Gitane DeMone - Autumn Tour 2011' re-released on Bastet Recordings in very limited edition of just 100 copies

‘Gitane DeMone – Autumn Tour 2011’ re-released on Bastet Recordings in very limited edition of just 100 copies

September 22, 2022 bernard
Swedish electropop act Code 64 self-releases all new album 'Broken Rhythm'

Swedish electropop act Code 64 self-releases all new album ‘Broken Rhythm’

September 22, 2022 bernard
Mexican black electro act God Destruction returns with all new single, 'Cyborg'

Mexican black electro act God Destruction returns with all new single, ‘Cyborg’

September 22, 2022 bernard
Post-punkish UK duo debdepan debutes with 'Darkest Hour' single

Post-punkish UK duo debdepan debutes with ‘Darkest Hour’ single and video

September 22, 2022 bernard
London-based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis returns with new single, 'My Husband'

London-based post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis returns with new single, ‘My Husband’

September 22, 2022 bernard