‘Gitane DeMone – Autumn Tour 2011’ re-released on Bastet Recordings in very limited edition of just 100 copies

In 2011 Gitane DeMone, together with her tour management, released a very limited CD-R compilation with unreleased demo tracks for her tour in Europe.

It was sold at concerts of this tour only and thus quickly became sold out. On the disc you would find otherwise unavailable tracks including demos of songs that saw the light in different versions on regular releases, including one track written by the late Rozz Williams.

Bastet Recordings (a sublabel of VUZ Records) in collaboration with Mother Dance have now re-released a really limited edition of “Gitane DeMone – Autumn Tour 2011” on CD-r which you can order here.

While using the original cover prints, the CDR label looks different to distinguish it from the original. The release is exclusive for Europe and will not to sold outside of Europe.