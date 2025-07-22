Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Austrian ritual wave ensemble The Devil & The Universe return with their seventh full-length album, “Occult Pleasures,” to be released on August 22, 2025, through Swiss Dark Nights. The new release will be available on limited edition vinyl (red with black splatters and purple with black splatters, each limited to 250 copies) and in standard digipak CD format.

Blending electro, darkwave, and ritual ambient, “Occult Pleasures” further explores the band’s longstanding fascination with ceremonial themes. The album features guest vocal performances by Alex Svenson (Then Comes Silence) on vocals, and Aux Animaux on electronics. Other featured guests include Çağla from Ductape (delivering a bilingual performance in Turkish and English), and Hungarian darkwave artist Zsüd.

The band’s core lineup – Ashley Dayour and David Pfister – is joined by new member Ezechiel (Prague).

Below is the track “Beelzebub Unchained” with Aux Animaux on electroncis.

About The Devil & The Universe

Formed in Austria in 2013 by Ashley Dayour and David Pfister, The Devil & The Universe emerged as a ritualistic darkwave act fusing electronic, industrial, and ceremonial aesthetics. Their early releases, including “Imprint Daath” (2013) and “Haunted Summer” (2014), positioned them within the occult ambient scene.

Signed to several independent labels over the years, including Aufnahme + Wiedergabe and Solar Lodge, the group has gradually evolved its sound while retaining its core esoteric and cinematic identity. In 2025, percussionist Ezechiel joined the lineup.

