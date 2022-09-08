Suicide Commando – Goddestruktor (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Five years have passed since the last studio album “Forest Of The Impaled”. In the meantime the army of Suicide Commando fans got a few noticeable singles and the “Mindstrip Redux”-album.

Content: Suicide Commando strikes back with a hard and merciless work. Inspired by themes which stand for the loss of the world Johan Van Roy has found his inspiration he transposed into solid bass lines with EBM influences, dark melody lines, aggressive sequences, banging rhythms and enraged, cavernous vocals. One of the exceptions are the female vocals by guest singer Charlotte Nuytkens injecting a ‘human’ and artistic touch to one of the songs. You’ll rediscover the latest hits “Bang Bang Bang”, “Trick Or Treat” and “Bunkerbitch”.

+ + + : Suicide Commando strikes back with rage and fury, which both were elements I was missing at “Forest Of The Impaled”. This is Suicide Commando at its best; a great sound DNA, well-crafted Dark-Electro cuts accentuated by some solid bass lines, freaky samplings and tormented, icy, sound atmospheres. The best cuts remain the aforementioned ‘singles’ although I also like the opening piece “Kill All Humanity”, “Jesus Freak” and especially “Destroyer Of Worlds” which is carried by an irresistible bass line and pumping kick.

– – – : The softer “Land Of Roses” featuring female vocals byCharlotte Nuytkens is a cool experiment revealing a talented singer, but this is Suicide Commando and I’m missing rage!

Conclusion: Suicide Commando feeds its inspiration by world dramas, horror, religious fanatism and other related themes so how would this project sound-like when living in a happy, shining and bright world? Terror rules and so does Suicide Commando!

Best songs: “Trick Or Treat”, “Bang Bang Bang”, “Destroyer Of Worlds”, “Kill All Humanity”, “Jesus Freak”, “Bunkerbitch – Censored”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.suicidecommando.be / www.facebook.com/IIXIII

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel