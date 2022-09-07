Social Union – Fall Into Me (EP – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

September 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop. Format: Digital, CD, cassette. Background/Info: Blackjack Illuminist welcome this duo from…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, cassette.

Background/Info: Blackjack Illuminist welcome this duo from New-Zealand unleashing their debut-EP featuring four songs.

Content: Social Union mixes typical 80s elements of Wave-Pop with a more evasive kind of Dark/Dream-Pop. There’s a perfect osmosis between the female vocals and the guitar play, which is more emerging during the last 2 cuts.

+ + + : I like the retro elements with a refreshing touch on top. The guitar playing injects the spirit of this record, which is alternating darkness and evasion. The vocals have something mysterious and fragile, which sounds in perfect harmony with the sound. Both the debut- and last song are worthy of examination.

– – – : It’s just a pity we only get four cuts. An album would be cool.

Conclusion: This is an excellent debut-EP, which only appeals for more.

Best songs: “Fall Into Me”, “Our Hands Don’t Fit”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SocialUnionMusic

Label: www.facebook.com/Blackjack.Illuminist


