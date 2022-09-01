Suicide Commando sees earliest material re-released on vinyl: ‘Industrial Underground’

September 1, 2022 bernard

The small Belgian label Walhalla Records announces a limited run of the Suicide Commando vinyl…

Suicide Commando sees earliest material re-released on vinyl:'Industrial Underground'

The small Belgian label Walhalla Records announces a limited run of the Suicide Commando vinyl “Industrial Underground” featuring the very first 4-track home recordings of Suicide Commando from 1987. This is a real treat for those of you who like the very minimal and old school sounds of Suicide Commando.

The first 100 copies contain an extra insert signed by Johan Van Roy. Below are some visuals.

The LP will officially be presented from 6 pm tomorrow on in Djingel Djangel on the Walhalla Records Label Night and you will also be able to buy the release during this event. Unfortunately Johan Van Roy will not be able to attend the event. The music during this free event will be provided by DJs Aimé (Walhalla Records) & Baxter (Wave Frequencies).

Full info on the event can be found right here.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Suicide Commando sees earliest material re-released on vinyl: 'Industrial Underground'

Suicide Commando sees earliest material re-released on vinyl: ‘Industrial Underground’

September 1, 2022 bernard
Canadian industrial act 40 Octaves Below drops all new single 'Splintered'

Canadian industrial act 40 Octaves Below drops all new single ‘Splintered’

September 1, 2022 bernard
Electropop project Rohn - Lederman to release 'Rage!' Album on September 2nd - check a first video

Electropop project Rohn – Lederman to release ‘Rage!’ Album on September 2nd – check a first video

September 1, 2022 bernard
Dark electro project Nezhiletz lands all new single 'Davaj Molchat'

Dark electro project Nezhiletz lands all new single ‘Davaj Molchat’

September 1, 2022 bernard
Serbian industrial act dreDDup released new music video, 'Margot's Not Dead'

Serbian industrial act dreDDup released new music video, ‘Margot’s Not Dead’

September 1, 2022 bernard