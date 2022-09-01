Suicide Commando sees earliest material re-released on vinyl: ‘Industrial Underground’

The small Belgian label Walhalla Records announces a limited run of the Suicide Commando vinyl “Industrial Underground” featuring the very first 4-track home recordings of Suicide Commando from 1987. This is a real treat for those of you who like the very minimal and old school sounds of Suicide Commando.

The first 100 copies contain an extra insert signed by Johan Van Roy. Below are some visuals.

The LP will officially be presented from 6 pm tomorrow on in Djingel Djangel on the Walhalla Records Label Night and you will also be able to buy the release during this event. Unfortunately Johan Van Roy will not be able to attend the event. The music during this free event will be provided by DJs Aimé (Walhalla Records) & Baxter (Wave Frequencies).

