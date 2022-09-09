Kill Shelter – Asylum (Album – Manic Depression Records / Metropolis Records)

Background/Info: Four years after the astonishing debut album “Damage”, Pete Burns strikes back with his second full length. He also released a collaborative work with Antipole (2021). The new work has been released by Manic Depression Records for Europe and Metropolis Records for the USA. Notice by the way there are a few different songs in the tracklist of both edits.

Content: Kill Shelter renewed the experience of working with guest singers from the underground scene. The work includes inspiring collaborations with Ronny Moorings (Clan Of Xymox), Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code, Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate / Faith And The Muse), Valentina Veil (VV & the Void) and Antipole are the guests. Sound-wide the work didn’t really change and remains driven by the overwhelming sound production of this Scottish artist. The tracks reflect pure Dark-Wave carried by dark guitar  and low bass lines. The album also features a few short instrumental songs.  

+ + + : Pete Burns first of all confirms to be one of the hottest new coming artists from the Cold-Wave scene. He’s a great guitarist who injects a poignant, dark, spirit to the composition. The production is also powerful and creates a perfect match with some of the singers. I mainly refer to the cavernous vocals of Antipole and the top notch contribution of Ronny Moorings. It’s also interesting to hear the song (released as a single) together with Stefan Netschio.

– – – : The very few, short, instrumental cuts don’t really add a bonus to the work.

Conclusion: “Damage” took me by surprise and “Asylum” only confirms my surprise: Kill Shelter is a growing project in the Cold-Wave scene.

Best songs: “Time Will Come”, “All Of This”, “Cover Me”, “The Necklace”, “Queen Of Hearts”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/killshelterofficial

Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords / www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords


