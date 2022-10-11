Still Patient? – Leitbild Angst (Album – Schwarzrock / Dark Dimensions)

October 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Cold-Wave. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Four years after their last album, German Goth formation…

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Four years after their last album, German Goth formation Still Patient? Strikes back with four new songs as a prelude to their announced new album. “Leitbild Angst” is inspired by depression, which in a way is one of the main curses of Western world.

Content: The songs reveal a perfect balance between carrying guitar playing and electronic sound treatments creating an elevating effect. The production of the vocals might remind me of Andrew Eldritch. The song “Since When” features Felix Stass (Crematory).

+ + + : Still Patient? Strikes back with a bang! There’s no real title song as all the tracks are possible title songs. I however have a little preference for “Trees Falling”. The production stands for harmony between dark guitar playing in the purest Cold-Wave tradition and well-crafted, uplifting choruses.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points to mention, but let’s hope the album will reach a similar high qualitative level.

Conclusion: Still Patient? Has already been active for years and has possibly released one of their best productions to date.

Best songs: “Trees Falling”, “Since When”, “Soul Reaper”, “Downfall Prayer”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.stillpatient.de / www.facebook.com/stillpatient

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Swiss/Italian experimental electronic trio Niton launch a rather beautifully crafted flexi-disc 'Cemento 3D'

Swiss/Italian experimental electronic trio Niton launch a rather beautifully crafted flexi-disc ‘Cemento 3D’

October 10, 2022 bernard
Coil album 'The New Backwards' re-released on 1 single vinyl

Coil album ‘The New Backwards’ re-released on 1 single vinyl

October 10, 2022 bernard
Italian electro metal act Helalyn Flowers launches brand new synthpop infested videoclip for 'Halos' EP - out now

Italian electro metal act Helalyn Flowers launches brand new synthpop infested videoclip for ‘Halos’ EP – out now

October 10, 2022 Eldrina Mich

Click Interview with Skren:  ‘I Like The Idea Of Destruction And The Search For A Fresh Start’

October 9, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Oldschool EBM project Stahlgeist signs deal with Alfa Matrix and releases alternate version of 'Escape Reality' album

Oldschool EBM project Stahlgeist signs deal with Alfa Matrix and releases alternate version of ‘Escape Reality’ album

October 8, 2022 Eldrina Mich