Still Patient? – Leitbild Angst (Album – Schwarzrock / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Four years after their last album, German Goth formation Still Patient? Strikes back with four new songs as a prelude to their announced new album. “Leitbild Angst” is inspired by depression, which in a way is one of the main curses of Western world.

Content: The songs reveal a perfect balance between carrying guitar playing and electronic sound treatments creating an elevating effect. The production of the vocals might remind me of Andrew Eldritch. The song “Since When” features Felix Stass (Crematory).

+ + + : Still Patient? Strikes back with a bang! There’s no real title song as all the tracks are possible title songs. I however have a little preference for “Trees Falling”. The production stands for harmony between dark guitar playing in the purest Cold-Wave tradition and well-crafted, uplifting choruses.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points to mention, but let’s hope the album will reach a similar high qualitative level.

Conclusion: Still Patient? Has already been active for years and has possibly released one of their best productions to date.

Best songs: “Trees Falling”, “Since When”, “Soul Reaper”, “Downfall Prayer”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.stillpatient.de / www.facebook.com/stillpatient

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206