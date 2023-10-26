Still Patient? – Love and Rites of Rage (album – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Goth-Rock, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Five years after their previous full length album and one year after the excellent “Leitbild Angst”-EP we finally get the new opus by German Goth veterans Still Patient? The album deals with love, pain and melancholy.

Content: Still Patient? brings an album without true surprises but totally in the vein of the band. The songs are holding on the heavy Goth-Rock influences carried by solid guitar play and catchy elements in the choruses. The softer cuts are totally expressing the theme of melancholy although evolving into an outburst chorus.

+ + + : Still Patient? no longer has anything to prove. This band is just playing the music they like mixing different elements together although based upon a solid Goth basis. They sometimes remind me of the uncompromised approach of London After Midnight. The songs have been meticulously built up but always carried by impressive guitar play and deep, resonating, vocal lines. Songs like “Looking Glass”, “Sacrifice In Paradise”, the very Sisters Of Mercy-like “All Dead” and the EP-song “Trees Falling II” are great exposures of the band’s genius. And I also have to mention the opening cut “The Beginning” which sounds a bit different although being a master piece for its mysterious sound atmosphere.

– – – : There’re less songs to throw away which says enough about the high qualitative level of the album.

Conclusion: Still Patient? bring us a new master piece and according to me one of their best albums ever.

Best songs: “Looking Glass”, “Sacrifice In Paradise”, “All Dead”, “Trees Falling II”, “The Beginning”, “Firefly”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/stillpatientt

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206