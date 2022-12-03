Stahlgeist – Altered Reality (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Hungarian duo Stahlgeist is driven by core members Istvan Gazdag (First Aid 4 Souls) and Tamás Bank (Worker Munkás). “Altered Reality” features reworked songs from the band’s self-released debut album “Escape Reality” (2019) which was re-released by Advoxya Records in 2020.
Content: If you don’t yet know Stahlgeist you better get prepared to discover a well-crafted old-school EBM opus which is clearly evoking early Frontline Assembly. Both last cuts weren’t featured on the original album.
+ + + : Stahlgeist deals with a classic EBM format but the way the songs have been written reveals a sophisticated process. This is much more than cheap EBM, but a well-thought and accomplished composition revealing great bass lines, icy sequences and raw, danceable songs. Istvan Gazdag remains a true genius musician when it comes to composing intelligent retro EBM. The sound is more ‘straightforward’ than First Aid 4 Souls so this is total EBM power & fun.
– – – : I’m convinced the production of the vocals could now and then be a bit better but you don’t hear me complaining. Both ‘new’ tracks aren’t exactly the most convincing ones.
Conclusion: Stahlgeist joined the Alfa Matrix roster which I hope will give them a wider exposure. This work kicks a**!
Best songs: “Infected Colony – Alternate Version”, “Stahlgeist – Alternate Version”, “Step By Step – Alternate Version”, “Inner Temple – Alternate Version”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/stahlgeist
