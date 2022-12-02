Genre Peak – Psychopathy (Album – In-Code Music)

December 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Indie, Trip-Pop, Dub, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the fifth full length album by American project Genre Peak. The new work comes six years after the previous album. Core member Martin Birke assisted by Aaron Kinney and multiple guest musicians accomplished this work featuring eight tracks.

Content: Genre Peak has already experimented with different influences but took me by surprise unleashing their most accessible work to date. The songs have been made by Electronic sound treatments and guitar while you’ll also notice passages with trumpet and horns. The slow, sensual, cadence and Dub-driven elements are now and then reminding me of Stereo MC’s.

+ + + : The album and its sounds appear to be a true challenge, but I was quickly convinced by the artistic accomplishment of this work. Genre Peak has written a very personal work which is hard to label -although I notice elements comparable to Stereo MC’s. Genre Peak is mixing genres resulting in a creative process animated by sensual rhythms and vocals. The trumpet accentuates sensuality. A few instrumental parts sound like great Cinematic pieces.

– – – : The main challenge for Genre Peak will be to find the right audience and scene for this great piece of work.

Conclusion: Genre Peak took me by surprise unleashing an Indie-driven, skillful opus.

Best songs: “Return To Earth”, “Western Lights”, “Deathbed Confession”, “Psychopathy”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.genrepeak.net / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100074639894184


