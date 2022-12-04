Maninkari – Un Phénomène De Reliance (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ritual, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Frédéric and Olivier Charlot -who are also involved with other projects like Sphyxion, are back on track unleashing a new opus of Maninkari.They already released several albums but this is their third one on Zoharum.

Content: The work features 4 songs which have been progressively built up by the mix of authentic instruments and electronic treatments. The viola injects a deeply, atmospheric, darkness to the work while the rhythmic make it all sound Ritual.

+ + + : I like Maninkari for their authenticity, the use of acoustic instruments not only adding an artistic touch to the work but also a poignant, atmospheric, touch. The title song is a true masterpiece whereon the Charlot brothers have found a perfect balance between the different instruments. The viola is absolutely terrific here. You also can notice improvised passages but the work remains constantly accessible.

– – – : It needs a few minutes before you totally get into the poignant sonic universe of Maninkari. So you better be a little bit patient.

Conclusion: Subtle improvisation with a styled, acoustic, touch on top.

Best songs: “Un Phénomène De Reliance”, “Aion”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.maninkari.fr / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064099080934

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum