Maninkari – Un Phénomène De Reliance (Album – Zoharum)

December 4, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ritual, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Frédéric and Olivier Charlot -who are also involved with other projects like Sphyxion, are back on track unleashing a new opus of Maninkari.They already released several albums but this is their third one on Zoharum.

Content: The work features 4 songs which have been progressively built up by the mix of authentic instruments and electronic treatments. The viola injects a deeply, atmospheric, darkness to the work while the rhythmic make it all sound Ritual.

+ + + : I like Maninkari for their authenticity, the use of acoustic instruments not only adding an artistic touch to the work but also a poignant, atmospheric, touch. The title song is a true masterpiece whereon the Charlot brothers have found a perfect balance between the different instruments. The viola is absolutely terrific here. You also can notice improvised passages but the work remains constantly accessible.

– – – : It needs a few minutes before you totally get into the poignant sonic universe of Maninkari. So you better be a little bit patient.

Conclusion: Subtle improvisation with a styled, acoustic, touch on top.

Best songs: “Un Phénomène De Reliance”, “Aion”.  

Rate: 7½. 

Artist: www.maninkari.fr / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064099080934

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

1983 live Psychic TV recording re-released on Cold Spring label: 'Those Who Do Not'

1983 live Psychic TV recording to be re-released on Cold Spring label: ‘Those Who Do Not’

December 2, 2022 bernard
Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl, Bruderschaft

Komor Kommando returns with an all new EP ‘One By One’ after 9 years of silence !

December 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

December 2, 2022 bernard
Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

December 1, 2022 bernard
London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP 'Ghosts' tomorrow

London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP ‘Ghosts’ tomorrow

December 1, 2022 bernard