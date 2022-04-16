Sorry, Heels – She (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Dark-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “She” is the second album by the Italian formation Sorry, Heels. The work was released in 2021 and is the band’s second full-length. “She” is ‘dedicated to the love journey of a woman who faces infatuation, falling in love, disappointment and frustration.’

Content: “She” reveals two sides. You first get dark, evasive songs which are a bit Minimal-Electro like with deep, sensual female vocals on top. Next there’s a harder side driven by deep, vibrating bass lines reminding me of the glorious days of 80s Dark-Wave music.

+ + + : There’s a great duality running through this album. The vocals are ultra-sensual while the music sounds dark. Both elements together create a perfect balance. Especially the debut part of the work reveals outstanding cuts. “She Burns” is a true attention grabber but I also have to mention “The End Of Desire” which is the final song of the album.

– – – : The harder side emerging at “The Spell’s Ballad” and “Something Real” is not the most convincing part of the work.

Conclusion: “She” is a dark, sensual piece reflecting originality and dreamy darkness.

Best songs: “She Burns”, “The End Of Desire”, “Follow Signs”, “Through The End”, “The Void”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: ww w.facebook.com/SorryHeels

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords