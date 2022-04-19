Thanateros – On Fragile Wings (Album – Echozone)

Background/Info: Set up and driven by singer Ben Richter, German formation Thanateros has been active for more than twenty years. After a long hibernation they struck back in 2019 with the “Insomnia”-album. Three years later they unleashed their latest opus  which also is the first one released by Echozone.

Content: Thanateros deals with a perfect mix of Metal- and Goth music with a very own Folk touch on top. The music sounds pretty German-like although this band prefers singing in English. The songs are extremely powerful, featuring carrying choruses.

+ + + : The main strength of this band and their new album is hiding in the complementarity between the heavy guitar riffs and the sensitive, melodic violin playing. There’s a perfect balance which is mixing power and refinement; harshness and sensibility. “Black Forest Calling” is the ultimate example of this sonic symbiosis. I also like the production of the vocals expressing passion and emotion. It feels also cool to hear this kind of band singing in English.

– – – : The few ‘softer’ songs aren’t my favorite ones although injecting a break.

Conclusion: “On fragile Wings” is a powerful exposure between different music genres which will mainly appeal to lovers Goth-Metal music.

Best songs: “Black Forest Calling”, “On The Barricades”, “Source Of It All”, “We Are The Ravens”.

Rate: 7½. 

Artist: www.thanateros.net / www.facebook.com/thanateros.music

Label: www.echozone.de / www.facebook.com/EchozoneMusic


