Opera Multi Steel – D’une Pierre Deux Tombes (Album – Wave Records / Meidosem Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The twelfth album by French formation Opera Multi steel is a special one. The work has been composed by the original trio of the band: Patrick L. Robin, Franck Lopez and Catherine Marie. The work is about the loss of member’s mothers who all passed away in 2018.

Content: Opera Multi Steel strikes back with an intimate concept which they transposed into their familiar melancholic sound. Dark, French poetry reflecting the loss of their mums has been mixed with sad atmospheres. But the work also features a few danceable cuts which even reveal certain club-appeal.

+ + + : I easily imagine this album has been part of the members mourning. Opera Multi Steel accomplished a deeply artistic homage to their mothers. The dark -but poetic lyrics have been always the band’s trademark but now reaches an ultimate point of emotion. The music has been masterly adapted into a Dark/Cold-Wave requiem. Mainly melancholic but also danceable. The opening piece “L’Annonce” is one of the best cuts I’ve heard from the band and it’s not that different for “Les Immortelles”. The songs have been achieved with judicious arrangements, poignant melody lines and a great harmony between the main male- and female backing vocals.

– – – : I sometimes miss a bit more passion in the vocals production.

Conclusion: “D’Une Pierre Deux Tombes” is an ultra dark- and beautiful posthumous tribute.

Best songs: “L’Annonce”, “Les Immortelles”, “D’Une Pierre Deux Tombes”, “Ars-En-Ré”.

Rate: 8.

