Italian shoegaze / post-punk act Sorry, Heels return with 2nd album ‘She’, 6 years after their debut album

The Italian shoegaze / post-punk act Sorry, Heels is back with an all new album, their second after two self-produced Eps (“Wasted” released in 2013 and “Distances” released in 2014) and their debut album “The Accuracy of Silence” which was released on the Finnish label Gothic Music in 2015.

With “She” (out on Shades of Sound Records / Wave Records) we also see a change in line-up which also altered the band’s sounds drastically. Gone are the rock standards, instead the band has embraced electronic music, while maintaining references and sounds linked to new wave and early post-punk.

The band was formed in Frosinone (Italy) in 2010 by former Chants of Maldoror members David M. and Fabiano Gagliano (a/k/a Loren) augmented with Simona Pietrucci.

Check out “She burns” below.