FOLLOW US
 
News

Italian shoegaze / post-punk act Sorry, Heels return with 2nd album ‘She’, 6 years after their debut album

By Jun 23,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Italian shoegaze / post-punk act Sorry, Heels return with 2nd album'She', 6 years after their debut album

The Italian shoegaze / post-punk act Sorry, Heels is back with an all new album, their second after two self-produced Eps (“Wasted” released in 2013 and “Distances” released in 2014) and their debut album “The Accuracy of Silence” which was released on the Finnish label Gothic Music in 2015.

With “She” (out on Shades of Sound Records / Wave Records) we also see a change in line-up which also altered the band’s sounds drastically. Gone are the rock standards, instead the band has embraced electronic music, while maintaining references and sounds linked to new wave and early post-punk.

The band was formed in Frosinone (Italy) in 2010 by former Chants of Maldoror members David M. and Fabiano Gagliano (a/k/a Loren) augmented with Simona Pietrucci.

Check out “She burns” below.

Tags:

 

NC based goth duo Reversels launches 3rd single from their new album 'LaSabre'

Reversels
Previous
Pole returns with new 2-track 12 inch on Mute records in August - check out the first track already

Pole returns with new 2-track 12 inch on Mute records in August - check out the first track already

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD