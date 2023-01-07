Snog – Jaded (EP – Lightarmour Editions)

Genre/Influences:

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Jaded” is a song taken from Snog’s last album “’Eight Offerings For The Undead”. You’ll get a few remixes of the song plus remixes from ‘older’ songs originally featured at the album “Lullabies For The Lithium Age”.

Content: “Jaded” remains one of the most noticeable songs from the last album; an inhibited, sensual cut. Remixes have been done by The Namshub Of Enki and Sir Real. Both remixes left have been remixed by Vince Valentini. The EP comes to an end with an instrumental outro-like track.

+ + + : I like the deeply, minimalistic, remix of “Jaded” by Sir Real. There’s also something to say about this other minimal-driven remix of “Spaetzle Machine”. The remixes have something refreshing and still holding on to the Snog-spirit.

– – – : I can’t affirm the EP is featuring potential hits.

Conclusion: The EP brings a cool addition to both last Snog-albums.

Best songs: “Jaded – Sir Real Rmx”, “Spaetzle Machine – Discomachine Rmx”.

Rate: 7.

