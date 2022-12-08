Snog releases ‘Chains’ video and 7 inch single

December 8, 2022 bernard
Snog releases'Chains' video and 7 inch single

“Chains” is the newest single by Snog holding 2 extra versions next to the single edit and the track “They Live, We Sleep Light”. A video was also produced by Richard Grant/I+T=R. The single also comes as a 7″ vinyl single pressed on deep red wax with exclusive lyric and photo insert.

David Thrussell is an Australian musician and a prolific composer of a wide range of genres. He is a founding member of the dark ambient and IDM outfits Snog and Soma as well as his work under the moniker Black Lung.

Here’s the video for “Chains”.


