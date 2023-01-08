Mona Mur – Snake Island (Album – Give/Take)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Sabine Bredy known as ‘Mona Mur’ is what we might call a veteran from the Industrial scene. She worked with some of the greatest and legendary names of the Industrial scene and is still doing her own thing. She remains actively involved in composing music and strikes back with “Snake Island”. For this work she collaborated with Goldkind while a few guests have been invited to join in.

Content: Mona Mur first of all remains a charismatic female artist with an alluring timbre of voice. Sound-wise the album sounds like it was written without true compromises. A free-Industrial style now empowered by heavy, menacing, guitar play and next moving into Ballad-style. In between you’ll discover a cover version of Motörhead. Gary Schmalzl and the unavoidable En Ensch collaborated on one song each.

+ + + : I remain a true adept to the vocals of Mona Mur. She injects passion, sensuality and rage. The way she’s singing on the cover version of Motörhead’s legendary “Ace Of Spades” says it all. Sound-wise I like the way this Industrial sound format has been adapted into a very intimate sound; menacing guitar riffs and terrific bass lines but always with a refined touch on top. Sometimes moving at the edge of chaos but never losing control!

– – – : The ‘free-style’ needs time to really get into it. I’m less convinced by the ‘softer’, ballad-styled, tracks.

Conclusion: Industrial music with a visionary appeal.

Best songs: “Dream Rider”, “Ace Of Spades”, “Venus And Mars”, “Shades”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/monamur.official

Label: www.givetake.lifewww.facebook.com/givetakelife


