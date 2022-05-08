Snog – Eight Offerings For The Undead (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: I realized the first official album (cf. “Lies Inc”) by the Australian Snog was released thirty years ago. David Thrussell is not exactly in a celebration mood but just released a new work featuring eight songs.

Content: Snog has achieved a work to listen to. This is a dreamy Electronic composition built up with refined sound treatments. Sometimes a bit sensual-like (cf. “The Masque Of Evil”) and sometimes moving towards a darker edge (cf. “Domesticated”) Snog has possibly released one of its more inhibited works today.

+ + + : It took me a few songs to get to a first highlight but “Domesticated” is a great song. It sounds dark and haunting while driven by a slow cadence. The album is also characterized by subtle, refined, sound arrangements while the pure vintage strings are definitely reminding me of the golden 80s.

– – – : I don’t have anything against dreamy songs but they unfortunately reveal any single climax.

Conclusion: Snog is never totally repeating itself -which is great, but the magic is gone.

Best songs: “Domesticated”, “The Masque Of Evil”, “Jaded”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: http://www.worldwentdown.com / www.facebook.com/snogofficial

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords