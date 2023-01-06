Neikka RPM – Scorpion In The Hourglass (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Electro, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: New-York (USA) based Neikka RPM strikes back releasing their first new album in eleven years! This is Dominique and Rich Bova’s fifth album to date. The album was preceded by the EP “Battle Scars” which was already released in 2017. Notice by the way the CD edit features “Battle Scars” as a bonus.

Content: Neikka RPM moves on where previous productions stopped; an unpolished and heavy dark sound driven by furious and unique drum patterns injecting an Industrial style to the work. As a contrast to the harsh Electronic sound you’ll (re)discover the half-whispering and sensual vocals of Dominique. The album features raw, Techno-like tunes and arrangements making the production ultra-danceable.

+ + + : Neikka RPM took me by surprise for several reasons. They finally achieved a new album which stands a bit like a new start but it doesn’t really sound this way. This is their heaviest and most elaborated production to date. The Industrial drum sections remain the band’s sound DNA which they now seriously boosted. The sound treatments are also revealing irresistible, icy and raw Technoid tunes emerging on “Some Kind Of Hell”, “Raven” and “No Flow”. Nevertheless the unpolished production -which clearly sounds intentional, the work also reveals sound intelligence bringing different influences like Industrial and Techno together in a smashing accomplishment. Last but not least the hot and sexy vocals remain another essential aspect of the production like an angelic -or demonic sensation. I also noticed a kind of mysterious chant in the background accentuating the sexy, dungeon atmosphere of the work.

– – – : I regret most of the songs remain pretty short and that’s a pity when the songs are that good. This is maybe an item the band might consider when doing alternative edits/remixes. Quite curiously the already familiar “Battle Scars” -which remains a cool song, is not exactly one of my favorites.

Conclusion: Neikka RPM remains a very unique sound experience for their signature sound you immediately recognize through the hard and explicit drum patterns and the bewitching female vocals.

Best songs: “Some Kind Of Hell”, “Raven”, “No Flow”, “Vengeance Is What You Want”, “Serpents Seduce Your Angels”, “Bloodline”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.neikkarpm.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046370024672

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix