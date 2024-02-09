Silent Weapon – The Fear Of The Possibility Of Chaos (EP – Blindsight Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This is an EP featuring four songs by UK project Silent Weapon.
Content: This project brings us a heavy, dynamic, harsh and Industrial/Electro driven composition driven by broken beats and harsh vocals on top. The work features 3 original songs plus 1 cover version of Voivod.
+ + + : The original songs of the EP took me by surprise; Silent Weapon is an interesting project for its sonic fusion between Industrial, Dark-Electro and even elements like D’n’B (for the rhythm) and EBM (for some bass lines). The opening song is a blast while I also recommend the title song.
– – – : The cover version of Voivod might be meaningful for the band but doesn’t bring any bonus to this EP.
Conclusion: Silent Weapon isn’t taking the work by surprise but this EP is however an interesting work for dark, progressive souls.
Best songs: “Menticide”, “The Fear Of The Possibility Of Chaos”.
Rate: 7.
Label: www.blindsightrecords.co.uk
