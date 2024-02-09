Silent Weapon – The Fear Of The Possibility Of Chaos (EP – Blindsight Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 9, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This is an EP featuring four songs by UK project Silent Weapon.

Content: This project brings us a heavy, dynamic, harsh and Industrial/Electro driven composition driven by broken beats and harsh vocals on top. The work features 3 original songs plus 1 cover version of Voivod.

+ + + : The original songs of the EP took me by surprise; Silent Weapon is an interesting project for its sonic fusion between Industrial, Dark-Electro and even elements like D’n’B (for the rhythm) and EBM (for some bass lines). The opening song is a blast while I also recommend the title song.

– – – : The cover version of Voivod might be meaningful for the band but doesn’t bring any bonus to this EP.

Conclusion: Silent Weapon isn’t taking the work by surprise but this EP is however an interesting work for dark, progressive souls.

Best songs: “Menticide”, “The Fear Of The Possibility Of Chaos”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.blindsightrecords.co.uk

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Bagger 258 – Ode An Die Arbeit (Album – Bagger 258)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 8, 2024 0

Varsovie – Pression A Froid (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 7, 2024 0

Medejin – The Garden (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 6, 2024 0

You may have missed

Bestial Mouths exclusively stream new ‘Backbone’ album ahead of release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

Azam Ali signs to COP International and prepares new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

The Treshold Houseboys Choir album ‘Amulet’ finally reissued for a wider distribution

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 8, 2024 0

and also the trees to release all new album ‘Mother-of-pearl Moon’ later this month, check first songs now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 6, 2024 0

ee:man: returns with industrial synthpop single ‘Question of Time’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 6, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights