Sigillum S – Aborted Towns, The Deadly Silence Before Utopia (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Subsound Records)

It has been exactly 40 years (1985) since the Italian project Sigillum S came into existence. They quickly grew into one of the leading bands in the Experimental/Industrial genre. Over the years, they have continued to release their own idiosyncratic music, and now we welcome them back with this latest opus, available in various formats.

Sigillum S remains true to their Industrial and Experimental roots, masterfully intertwining these influences with Cinematic passages. The experimental aspect should be understood in a broader context than in their early years: they now also incorporate other influences, such as D’n’B and a certain form of Electro minimalism, into some of their tracks.

What strikes me once again is the insane, overwhelming sound production they achieve. The icy sounds sometimes literally knock you off your feet, which of course speaks to their production expertise. This album sounds varied, uncompromising, yet still firmly rooted in the unique approach of these pioneers.

(Rating:8).

Listen to “Lemur Agony”:

https://sigillum-s.bandcamp.com/track/lemur-agony

