Los Angeles industrial noise-punk trio Signal Bleach will release their debut album “Worthless Milk” independently on May 1, 2025. The announcement follows the formation of the group in 2021, after years of experimentation with electronic production techniques.

“Worthless Milk” will feature ten tracks, including “Micropenis Plastic” and “Glock Winter“, both of which have official music videos. According to the band’s statement, the album takes inspiration from artists such as Death Grips, Health, Youth Code, and Skinny Puppy, and is described as “absolutely uncompromising.”

Produced by Andrew Hall and Casey Garcia, the record blends elements of industrial music, hardcore punk, alternative rap, and breakcore.

About Signal Bleach

Signal Bleach is an industrial noise-punk band formed in 2021 in Los Angeles, USA. The group was founded by Andrew Hall (vocals, synths, production), Casey Garcia (drums, samples, synths, production), and David Teget (bass), longtime collaborators aiming to explore emerging trends in electronic music.

After years of experimentation, the band completed their debut album “Worthless Milk” ,which will be independently released on May 1, 2025. Signal Bleach operates without a formal label but distributes music via platforms like Bandcamp and Spotify.

Their early work includes standalone tracks such as “Signalbleach@gmail.com” ,and the singles “Micropenis Plastic” and “Glock Winter”. Production is handled internally by Hall and Garcia.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

