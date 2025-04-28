Angel in Trouble release remix EP ‘Survival Kids’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin gothic rock duo Angel in Trouble will release their new single-edit “Survival Kids” together with a remix EP of the same name via KL Dark Records earlier last week. The announcement follows their previous single “You ain’t right”, released on October 6, 2023.

“Survival Kids” will be issued in five versions: the original single edit, plus remixes by Black.Virus, Outsized, Projekt Phase Null, and P.K.C.

About Angel in Trouble

Angel in Trouble is a gothic rock duo from Germany, formed in 2018 in Berlin.

The group first gained attention with their early digital singles “Keep Silent”, “Torture”, and “Father”, all released in May 2019. After further singles including “Bang Bang” in September 2023 and “You ain’t right” in October 2023, they prepared for their debut album “Never you Forget”, expected later in 2025.

Angel in Trouble is signed to KL Dark Records, based in Germany. The current line-up features Susanne Zmölnig on vocals and lyrics, and Holger Pasch on composition and production.

