Frømm release “Like a Strap” and announce their final album “You Can’t Kill Time with Your Heart” for May 23, 2025 via Doremillaro Records.

Electro-art-punk collective Frømm have released their new digital single “Like a Strap” on April 25, 2025, via Doremillaro Records. The track anticipates their upcoming third and final album “You Can’t Kill Time with Your Heart,” set for release on May 23, 2025.

The release follows their self-titled album “Frømm” from 2024, which itself built on the experimental foundations of their 2023 debut “The Anthropological Imagination.”

“Like a Strap” is described by Doremillaro Records as a “hypnotic and sharp sonic journey” blending “industrial tension, techno groove, obsessive minimalism, deep bass, mechanical rhythms and metallic textures.”

The accompanying video, directed by Karmek, uses black and white imagery with recurring flames to symbolize the transformative power of love’s absence. The narrative explores survival and rebirth through devastation, echoing the legend of the Phoenix.

“Like a Strap” was written and arranged by Carmelo S. Sciuto, Fabio Musmeci, and Gianlorenzo di Mauro, with mastering by Giuseppe Schillaci. The artwork was created by Laura Lo Faro.

About Frømm

Frømm is an electro-art-punk collective formed in Catania, Italy, in 2021. The group is devoted to analog and digital experimentation with a deconstructed approach to composition, combining modular synthesis, noise textures, field recordings, and vocal manipulation.

Their debut album “The Anthropological Imagination” (2023) introduced glitched rhythms and dark atmospheres. The second chapter, “Frømm” (2024), incorporated acoustic bass, expanded vocal presence, blended with drum & bass, electro-rock, and lo-fi territories.

Their upcoming album “You Can’t Kill Time with Your Heart” (2025) concludes the trilogy, blending post-punk, art rock, electro-punk, and indie influences. The title references David Foster Wallace and reflects themes of fleeting time and existential questioning.

The trio’s lineup includes Carmelo S. Sciuto, Fabio Musmeci, and Gianlorenzo di Mauro.

