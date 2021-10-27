Shiv-R – Kill God Ascend (Album – Blind Mice Productions)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial, Crossover.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Four year have passed since the last full length by Pete Crane and Ben Bulig aka Shiv-R. They now strike back with their fifth album, which has been again released on their own label.

Content: “Kill God Ascend” probably is the most diversified and eclectic work of the duo. You’ll notice heavy, merciless Industrial cuts opening the opus with fury and bombast. Next there’s a softer and more atmospheric touch running through a few cuts, where Shiv-R even polished their chorus with a catchy touch. And last, but not least, they also reveal a few elaborated EBM cuts carried by solid bass lines and powerful sequences.

+ + + : Diversity makes the strength of this work. Shiv-R simply confirms to feel comfortable dealing with different –although related, influences. I have a preference for the elaborated and intelligent EBM pieces; “Empire” is the brilliant song in the genre, but I also have to mention “Stone And Skin” coming next. In the Industrial-driven cuts I especially recommend listening to the album’s openers “Kill God Ascend” and “Borne From Hate” mixing guitar riffs and electro.

– – – : I’ve always linked Shiv-R with harsh and powerful Electro/Industrial music and it’s not that different after having listened to this new work. That’s why the ‘softer’ pieces like “Blue Turns To Black” and “Valley Of Death” left me rather skeptical.

Conclusion: The new Shiv-R has a lot to offer and will therefore catch the attention of a wider audience.

Best songs: “Empire”, “Stone And Skin”, “Borne From Hate”, “Kill God Ascend”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.shiv-r.com / www.facebook.com/shiverindustrial

Label: www.blind-mice-productions.com / www.facebook.com/blindmiceproductions