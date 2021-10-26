Eclipsed – Holyiens (Album – Electrofrequent)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Eclipsed has already been active for several years and have previously released an album on Vendetta Music (2008) and another one on Aliens Productions (2018). The project is collaboration between Last Influence Of Brain (still involved with Samhain) and Kneel In Front Of The Executioner. “Holyiens” was released by Electrofrequent. The four (!) members also invited Don Gordon (Numb) who’s featured on the first song.

Content: The first song featuring Don Gordon is an overwhelming piece of music, which has something Industrial-like and still a bit epic. I can’t say it’s an intro, but it clearly sounds different from the other songs, which are definitely driven by the ghost of Frontline Assembly. The songs are sophisticated, elaborated and mainly instrumental edits although featuring spoken samplings. There are a few passages with vocals, but it clearly isn’t the main focus of the band. One of the most noticeable cuts (cf. “Infinite Slavery”) reveals an intelligent approach, which is more into a fusion of EBM and IDM, appearing the imaginary hybrid between FLA and Clock DVA. Last, but not least the work also features a surprising cover version of Gaping Chasm.

+ + + : This album is just great, featuring a few outstanding pieces. I especially recommend listening to “Infinite Slavery”, which is a sonic diamond. “Anal Probe Installation” is another is another great piece of music mixing power and intelligence. “Apollo Space Program” sounds like it was touched by the hand of FLA and is just another attention grabber driven by a solid, deep resonating bass line. The cover version of Gaping Chams’s “Angels” is also worthy of examination while the last track –being one of the single cuts with vocals, is a cool song. The great, analogue sound treatments inject some magic to this opus, which stands for high tech sound production.

– – – : Even if I’m not missing vocals on this work, a few more vocals would be a true bonus.

Conclusion: If you don’t know Eclipsed, I can only but highly recommend this formation to you, “Holyiens” is a great piece of space-inspired EBM!

Best songs: “Infinite Slavery”, “Anal Probe Installation”, “Angels”, “Holyiens”, “Cursed Sharpened Needles”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/solobobblazenakhead

Label: www.electrofrequent.com / www.facebook.com/Electrofrequent-102179464888936