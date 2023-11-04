Shibalba – Dreams Are Our World of Experience (album – Cyclic Law)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Greek sonic project Shilbalba has been active since 2009 and has released an impressive number of works. The band progressively evolved in style; moving from Metal-inspired creation towards Ritual and Dark-Ambient influences. This new opus has been introduced as ‘a ritual deriving from the darkest corners of the mind, the deathlike spheres of the Netherworld and the truest essence of the Afterlife, to become a homage to the Force of Life Eternal.’. It’s the first release ever released by Cyclic Law.

Content: Shibalba doesn’t really change the sound formula from previous works; we’re visiting a dark sound universe mixing Dark-Ambient atmospheres, Ritual, obscure, elements with Drones and Mystic chants on top. The work has been accomplished by multiple traditional, acoustic, instruments plus hand-crafted instruments empowering the Ritual side of the work.

+ + + : Shilbalba reminds me of the magic of 80s Industrial/Experimental projects -think to Zero Kama, for the use of real instruments and self-made equipment like bones and skulls, percussion instruments, Tibetan Horns, Tibetan Singing Bowls, bone & horn trumpets, Darbuka’s (goblet drums) as well as ceremonial bells and gongs. All together these instruments are injecting authenticity but also this obscure, Ritual, spirit to the work. It resulted in a atmosphere which is hard to catch but definitely awakening dark images and thoughts. The work has been slowly built up reaching an ultimate level of terror at “Te​λ​eth VI” and “Te​λ​eth III”.

– – – : Maybe not the most accessible release but you definitely gone like it if you’re into this kind of sonic experiences.

Conclusion: This work is touched by graceful obscurity.

Best songs: “Te​λ​eth VI”, “Te​λ​eth III”, “Te​λ​eth I”, “Te​λ​eth IV”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ShibalbaHalls

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw