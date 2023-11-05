Simon Carter & Fabsi – Hex, Herbs ‘N’ Techno (Album – Simon Carter)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: The collaboration between British Simon Carter and German Fabsi started during lockdown. After a debut-EP followed by the remarkable first full length “The Bitches Potion” the duo strike back with a new opus featuring eleven songs.
Content: The album moves on where its predecessor stopped; a heavy sonic potion of Dark-Techno and other elements like EBM and Industrial. The half spoken and whispering-like vocals by Fabsi again inject this sensual, ghost-like, touch to the work.
+ + + : I already liked the debut album by the duo which confirms at “Hex, Herbs ‘N’ Techno” they’ve found a magic sound formula to mix Techno mix with other influences. I’m not affirming they innovate but deal with an exciting, personal approach. The work is recovered by a magic flavor which is accentuated by Fabsi’s spooky vocals. Simon Carter perfectly knows how to make people dance and that’s what this project has been made for. “Moonchild” is a true masterpiece, kind of title track for an EP revealing danceable vibes and irresistible sequences made by great sound treatments. The song still has a sexy touch as well.
– – – : The last part of the work isn’t my favorite one so the best comes rather at the debut and first part.
Conclusion: Bewitching Techno music by a sexy British/German duo.
Best songs: “Moonchild”, “The Power Of The Moon”, “Mondkind”, “Cleansing”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: https://simoncarter.info / www.facebook.com/HumansCantReboot
