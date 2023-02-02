She Hates Emotions – Happy Pop Music (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Happy Pop Music” was released two years after the debut album “Melancholic Maniac” (2020). This German solo-project driven by Blutengel front man Chris Pohl brings us an album featuring eleven songs plus 3 alternative versions.

Content: She Hates Emotions remain totally devoted and inspired by the 80s Electro/New-Wave music the artist was listening to through his childhood. The songs evoke numerous famous artists like Alphaville, Camouflage, Gary Numan, The Human League and even Michael Cretu. All songs have been sung in English revealing typical 80s effects and arrangements -which are mainly coming through in the drum sections. The songs are full of catchy and melodic parts.

+ + + : Blutengel of course remains Chris Pohl’s leading project but we have to recognize all the other projects he has been involved with -think of Terminal Choice, Miss Construction, Tumor… were pretty successful as well. She Hates Emotions sounds like pure fun but with a very precise and judicious 80s emulation. Chris Pohl transposed the New-Wave legacy into an alluring, contemporary, production. The already familiar singles “Space & Time” and “This Ain’t Good” both remain excellent tracks featuring great melody lines, superb effects and refined arrangements. But I also have to mention “Meant To Be Alone” which is more reminding me of Gary Numan and “No Time To Waste” which is one of the catchiest cuts.

– – – : Originality is hard to find but who cares when the result is fully enjoyable.

Conclusion: The 80s remain a very inspiring period for genius artists like Chris Pohl.

Best songs: “This Ain’t Good”, “No Time To Waste”, “Space & Time”, “Meant To Be Alone”, “Ich Will Hier Weg”, “She Takes Control”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SheHatesEmotions

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel