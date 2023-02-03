Nortfalke –  Seefonktjúenderee (Album – Dunkelheit Produktionen)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Hailing from The Netherlands, Nortfalke has released several productions in a rather short lapse of time. “Seefonktjúenderee” was originally released in 2021 but later on released in different formats.

Content: The sound has been defined as ‘dungeon synth’ which makes sense but I personally experience as pure Cinematic music with a true dark edge. The 3 extended pieces create an abyssal sensation, the sound being a dark wink to Ambient pioneers like Vangelis and Tangerine Dream.

+ + + : I like the contrast between the evasive sensation of the production on one side and the darker touch on the other. There’s something malefic hiding behind this work which also accentuates the visual strength.

– – – : The tracks are maybe a little bit too extended.

Conclusion: Nortfalke brings the listener into a strange world of fantasy.

Best songs: “Seefonktjúenderee”, “Yn it schymenryk”

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040874921527

Label: www.facebook.com/dunkelheitprod