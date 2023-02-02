Sticks Over Carrots – Archives 2016-2021 Part 1 (Mini-Album – Tripalium Records)
Genre/Influences: Techno-EBM.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Behind Sticks Over Carrots is hiding Greek producer Alex π. He got involved with multiple projects; founder of Pi Electronics label, co-founder of Modal Analysis. H label, producing music ao. He got the idea of this record during the pandemic and found these tracks in his archives. The second part of the “Archives” will be released by Soil Records.
Content: This is a strong mix between Dark-Techno and EBM; bouncing tracks driven by uplifted beats. You’ll notice passages with mysterious chants injecting a sensual touch to the work. There’re also real although fragmented vocals on another part.
+ + + : This work sounds like a true symbiosis between music genres which during the past years became more and more connected. The result is an alluring underground production for dark Techno-Body dancefloors. “Red Corners” feat. In Atlas and “Pleba” both are dynamic tracks to get your body into a frenzy.
– – – : The last cut “Space Nannou” is a poorly inspired track compared to the rest of the work and serves as anti-climatic.
Conclusion: This is a brilliant sonic fusion between Techno and EBM which might appeal to fans of both scenes.
Best songs: “Red Corners”, “Pleba”, “Amphibion”, “Martyr”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/3.14alxp
Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp
