Sticks Over Carrots – Archives 2016-2021 Part 1 (Mini-Album – Tripalium Records)

February 2, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Techno-EBM.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Behind Sticks Over Carrots is hiding Greek producer  Alex π. He got involved with multiple projects; founder of Pi Electronics label, co-founder of Modal Analysis. H label, producing music ao. He got the idea of this record during the pandemic and found these tracks in his archives. The second part of the “Archives” will be released by Soil Records.

Content: This is a strong mix between Dark-Techno and EBM; bouncing tracks driven by uplifted beats. You’ll notice passages with mysterious chants injecting a sensual touch to the work. There’re also real although fragmented vocals on another part.

+ + + : This work sounds like a true symbiosis between music genres which during the past years became more and more connected. The result is an alluring underground production for dark Techno-Body dancefloors. “Red Corners” feat. In Atlas and “Pleba” both are dynamic tracks to get your body into a frenzy.

– – – : The last cut “Space Nannou” is a poorly inspired track compared to the rest of the work and serves as anti-climatic.

Conclusion: This is a brilliant sonic fusion between Techno and EBM which might appeal to fans of both scenes.

Best songs: “Red Corners”, “Pleba”, “Amphibion”, “Martyr”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/3.14alxp

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Syzygy – Anchor And Adjust (Album – It Records)

February 2, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

She Hates Emotions – Happy Pop Music (Album – Out Of Line)

February 2, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

West Wickhams – Magenta (EP – Golden Believers Records)

February 1, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album 'Memento Mori'

Depeche Mode to release new single ‘Ghosts Again’ ahead of ‘Memento Mori’ album

February 1, 2023 bernard
Finnish dark rock band DOL releases second EP 'Amor Brutale' later this spring - single & music video 'Lillith's Song' out now

Finnish dark rock band DOL releases second EP ‘Amor Brutale’ later this spring – single & music video ‘Lillith’s Song’ out now

January 31, 2023 bernard
Side-Line to launch (oldschool) EBM compilation series 'Electronic Bodies' - submissions wanted now !

Side-Line to launch (oldschool) EBM compilation series ‘Electronic Bodies’ – submissions wanted now !

January 31, 2023 bernard
Uncovering the Depeche Mode Experience: A Fan's Ultimate Guide to 'Walking in their Shoes' in London available now

Uncovering the Depeche Mode Experience: A Fan’s Ultimate Guide to ‘Walking in their Shoes’ in London available now

January 31, 2023 bernard
Alfa Matrix launches brand new post-punk recordlabel: Spleen+

Alfa Matrix launches brand new post-punk recordlabel: Spleen+

January 30, 2023 Eldrina Mich