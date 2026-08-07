Shadows Veil releases ‘Fallen’ album
Portuguese post-punk duo Shadows Veil released the eight-track album “Fallen” on 4 August 2026 via Bandcamp, featuring Heavenwood’s Ricardo Dias dos Santos.
Portuguese post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave duo Shadows Veil released the eight-track album “Fallen” on 4 August 2026 via Bandcamp, available on CD, digital and lossless formats. The album runs 28:16 and includes a guest appearance by Ricardo Dias dos Santos of Portuguese gothic-metal band Heavenwood on the track “Faith.”
‘Fallen’ tracklist
“Fallen” opens with the 1:34 instrumental “Overture” and moves through “Faith” (4:06, featuring Dias dos Santos), “Death” (3:35), “Game” (4:04), “Spotlight” (3:54), “Wayward” (3:44), the title track “Fallen” (3:19) and closes with “Broken” (4:00).
About Shadows Veil
Shadows Veil is a Portuguese musical project formed in 2023 by Walter Teixeira and João Pinheiro that mixes post-punk, gothic rock and darkwave. The duo debuted in April 2024 with the four-track EP “Shadows Veil,” followed in August 2024 by the EP “Dying Star.” “Fallen,” released in August 2026, is the project’s first full-length album and its third overall release, extending the atmospheric sound established on its earlier EPs.
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