Scenius – 13 Billion Dark Years (Digital/CD Album – MMXX Records)

The English–French duo Scenius released their third full-length album at the end of last year. Steve Whitfield (UK) and Fab Nau (France) have crafted a ten-track record, with several singles previously serving as warm-up releases.

The band remains rooted in Electro-Pop, infused with a necessary sense of melancholy and a distinctly 80s aesthetic. This is clearly an aspect in which the group has progressed. Greater attention has been paid to sonic textures, resulting in a warmly vintage sound. The songs are sung in English, though Fab Nau also adds occasional French fragments. While the previous albums lacked a true climax, this one does include a slightly heavier, more club-oriented track that stands out.

There is still a sense that Scenius have more potential than what is fully realized here, but the duo are undeniably moving forward. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Guesswork”:

https://scenius.bandcamp.com/track/guesswork

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer.

