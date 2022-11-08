Saft – Dansar Med Satan (Album – Progress Productions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Twenty five years after their debut single, Swedish Saft now released their fifth studio album -the third one released by Progress Productions.Notice by the way there’s also a limited edition featuring an extra disc with remixes and extra songs.
Content: “Dansar Med Satan” (English “Dance With Satan”) sounds as ‘pure’ Synth-Pop music in the truest Swedish tradition. The vocals are in Swedish while the music is evoking famous and legendary names like Erasure, Depeche Mode, The Eurythmics, and Elegant Machinery.
+ + + : Happy tunes and melodies to dance on and forget horror of life. This is a ‘classical’ Electro-Pop production which is typified by a mature writing process featuring vintage sound treatments. The retro-like sound however has a refreshing effect. This is music that will make you happy. I especially recommend listening to “Kallt Liv” which is one of the most danceable cuts and also recommend “Känns Som December” and the very Eurythmics-driven title song.
– – – : If you’re in search of ‘progressive’ Synth-Pop you better avoid this record. The Swedish language is maybe a reason why Saft is not that more famous outside their homeland.
Conclusion: Warm Pop tunes from the high North; a totally accomplished production!
Best songs: “Kallt Liv”, “Känns Som December”, “Dansar Med Satan”, “Glömma, Ge Och Ta”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/saftswe
Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro
