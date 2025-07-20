Alphaxone & Dronny Darko – Invisible World (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This marks the third collaboration between Mehdi Saleh (aka Alphaxone) and Oleg Puzan (aka Dronny Darko). The Iranian-Ukrainian duo explores a conceptual theme that imagines a captivating, surreal realm—nestled beneath the ocean yet suspended above a void beyond the water’s surface.

It’s a complex theme, rich with imaginative potential, and both artists succeed in transforming it into a dark, intricate Cinematic soundscape. This sonic universe feels shrouded in obscurity, crafted from icy textures and delicate, nuanced tones that resonate with a profound depth. The atmosphere remains subdued, as though guarding a hidden world from too many prying ears. As a listener, you gain the rare privilege of entering this mysterious domain. Crisp noises and carefully layered field recordings intertwine with buzzing soundwaves, merging seamlessly into a shadowy, floating composition.

You can sense the evolving creative chemistry between these two artists—once again, their collaboration surpasses their previous efforts, delivering a refined and immersive experience. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Elemental Grooves”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/elemental-grooves

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

