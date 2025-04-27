Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish electronic pop duo Rupesh Cartel will release their new album “Residual Light” via the Gothenburg-based label Progress Productions on May 2, 2025. It marks their first full-length album in 15 years, following “Anchor Baby,” released in 2009 via Swedish label MegaHype.

According to Progress Productions, the album “combines elements of classic synthpop with contemporary electronic pop” while maintaining Rupesh Cartel’s focus on originality. The label states that Rupesh Cartel “has always avoided retro traps and fleeting trends,” instead emphasizing strong vocals and “no filler” track quality across the album.

About Rupesh Cartel

The Swedish electronic pop duo Rupesh Cartel is composed of Viktor Ginner and Daniel Bergdahl. Their music is characterized by carefully crafted electronic pop that avoids retro influences and fleeting trends.

Rupesh Cartel formed in 2005 and they released their debut album “Mainland” the same year on the American synthpop label A Different Drum, which was also the home of that other excellent electropop act Iris.

Two additional albums followed, but after “Anchor Baby” in 2009 via MegaHype, the duo went silent for several years.

They returned in 2020 with the “Lodestar EP” and continued with the “Embers EP” in the fall of 2021. “Residual Light,” released via Progress Productions, marks their first full-length album in 15 years and their debut collaboration with the Gothenburg-based label.

