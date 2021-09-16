Iris is no more – synthpop band confirms split after rumours start to circulate on social media for over a week

The American synthpop band Iris, one of the best synthpop acts to emerge in the past 25 years, is no more. The rumour mill had already started 10 days ago when Reagan Jones changed his workplace status on Facebook as “Worked at Iris”. The news was then confirmed by Andrew Sega.

The reason for the split is possibly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as the duo discussed their disagreement about the vaccine’s safety publicly. Good to know, Reagan Jones is unvaccinated and is recovering from a COVID infection. The press release that we received today kinda confirms this as they cite ‘personal differences’.

From now on Reagan Jones and Andrew Sega will each focus on their own, individual projects in the future.

In the meantime the band’s back catalogue material will finally be re-released containing extra commentary and bonus material. It will also mean that the older material will hit streaming and download platforms for the very first time.

Good luck to both, it was a good ride!

About Iris

The band – a favourite from the former and current Side-Line team – formed in 1993 as Forgiving Iris. The original members were Reagan Jones and Matthew Morris. After shortening their name to Iris the duo released their debut album, “Disconnect”, on A Different Drum (and October for the Scandinavian market) in 1999. It was a bull’s eye as the singles “Annie, Would I Lie to You”, “Danger Is the Shame” and “Lose in Wanting” became instant classics.

Nevertheless, Morris left the band soon after and he was replaced by Andrew Segaafter which the work on the band’s second album, “Awakening”, was started. It would be released in 2002. The duo would continue to produce 4 more albums and a string of singles.

The band’s final album was the 2019 release “Six”.