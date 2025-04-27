Andrew Ostler announces first CD release of ‘The Blind Sublime’ via Cold Spring

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

British composer Andrew Ostler will release the CD edition of his album “The Blind Sublime” via Cold Spring Records on May 9, 2025. The CD follows the original limited-edition blue vinyl release through Ostler’s own label Expert Sleepers in 2024.

“The Blind Sublime” builds on the string arrangements of Ostler’s previous album “Dots On A Disk Of Snow” and incorporates heavy sax drone elements from earlier works. The new album also introduces a full choir.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/the-blind-sublime-csr352cd">The Blind Sublime (CSR352CD) by Andrew Ostler</a>

The album features four compositions. The first three – “Affirmation,” “Confession,” and “Adoration” – combine gentle ambient drones with chant-like choral arrangements. “Affirmation” is described as “quietly confident” with a mid-track surge in intensity. “Confession” presents a more tentative atmosphere, with a shifting canon of voices and distant distorted synths. “Adoration” restores a straightforward choral beauty, culminating in a clear cadence.

The final track, “Meditation,” offers a different experience with intense drone slabs and a more emotionally demonstrative choir. Cold Spring adds that “the journey is longer, but the rewards are greater for the committed.”

About Andrew Ostler

Andrew Ostler is a British composer and sound artist specializing in ambient, choral, and orchestral textures. His work often explores the intersection of electronic processing with organic instrumentation, particularly low woodwinds and drone elements.

His previous album “Dots On A Disk Of Snow” introduced string arrangements that expanded his musical vocabulary beyond earlier saxophone-driven works.

Ostler also operates the Expert Sleepers label, known for its modular synthesizer hardware and experimental music releases.

“The Blind Sublime” marks his first collaboration with Cold Spring Records, a UK-based label renowned for dark ambient, experimental, and industrial music.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)